Protesters challenge Oakland curfew, but night ends in silence – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A day after rebel crowds led Oakland police to use tear gas and rubber bullets as they arrested more than 100 people at the end of a massive George Floyd march, protesters on Tuesday were much more peaceful.

An estimated 15,000 crowd marched loudly but peacefully through the streets of Oakland on Monday afternoon and the night before the situation deteriorated into another chaotic night downtown.

On Monday night and Tuesday night, the protests culminated at the same intersection at 8th and Broadway. The demonstration on Tuesday night was significantly smaller and remained peaceful.

It started higher on Broadway. For nearly an hour, hundreds gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza on the steps of Oakland City Hall demanding social change, asking that their voices be heard.

Around 7:45 p.m., the group marched down Broadway to 8th Street, to the same intersection that saw clashes with police last night as the curfew was approaching.

Tuesday night was different. 8 p.m. curfew came and went. The police queued, but this time without barricades. Protesters chanted and one man spent an hour telling his personal story of what he says was a racial police profile. There were no calls to disperse, no threats from chemical agents, and no arrests.

A protester is using a megaphone to tell his personal story about how the police described him racially. Protesters listening peacefully. Officers and deputies are still standing in a row on 8th St. It is now 50 minutes after the curfew. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/EOpasIu177 – Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) June 3, 2020

At 10 p.m., two hours after the scheduled curfew, Oakland police announced over a loudspeaker that they were opening the road for traffic. They thanked the protesters for their peaceful demonstration and asked people to move to the sidewalks for their safety.

A few minutes later, the line of officers disbanded and walked away, leaving only a handful of protesters still gathered at the corner of 8th and Broadway in Oakland.

https://twitter.com/KatieKPIX/status/1268046678289874945