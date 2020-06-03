Prosecutors add second-degree murder charges in George Floyd's death – Up News Info

Prosecutors today updated a second-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. After several days of ignoring the role of the other members of the police department on the street scene on Memorial Day, new charges of "aid and instigation" were also brought against the three other officers who were there.

The charges were filed in the Hennepin County District Court in the last hour.

Captured on video to fatally kneel on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as the victim screamed that he couldn't breathe, Chauvin was arrested on May 29. He was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars. On Wednesday, Minnesota attorney Genera Keith Ellison filed the new charges. He is expected to address the situation further at a press conference this afternoon to announce the new developments.

At a previous press conference in the protesting city, Ellison, who took the lead in the case on May 31, said: "I think the available evidence now supports the strongest allegation."

The other three officers on the scene, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, are being accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings, according to the Star Tribune. They were also on the scene. Lane and Kueng were involved in restraining Floyd, and Thao was nearby. Like Chauvin, they were also fired later.

Floyd's murder has sparked protests against racism and police violence across the country. The first of a trio of memorial events for Floyd will be in Minneapolis tomorrow, with more in South Carolina and Houston, Texas, in the coming days.

The Justice Department is also conducting an investigation into Floyd's death.

Benjamin Crump, Floyd's family lawyer, tweeted about the new charges. "FAMILY REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply satisfied that @AGEllison took decisive action, arrested and charged ALL officers involved in #GeorgeFloydHis death and the enhancement of the charge against Derek Chauvin for a felony of second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge ".