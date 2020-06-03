Privacy protection bill COVID-19 presented with bipartisan support

A group of lawmakers from both sides are introducing legislation that aims to protect the privacy and personal data of Americans while advancing public health initiatives against COVID-19.

More than 100,000 people in the United States have died as a result of the current pandemic, which is far from over. Mitigating the further spread of the disease will require robust contact monitoring, among other efforts. However, the required tracking scale is huge and difficult to manage.

In the modern era, any scale problem delivers on the promise of an app, and contact tracking is no different. Apple and Google worked together on an API for contact tracking, which was recently implemented on phones. But public confidence in contact tracking apps is already mixed at best, and recent statements from state and local governments that combine public health contact tracking with protesters' police investigation have sown greater mistrust.

A bill, called the Exposure Notification Privacy Act (PDF), seeks to limit which data entities that collect COVID-19 exposure data can collect and how they can use it.

The Act would first require that all contact tracing be acceptance-only, which requires "express express consent." The text specifically requires that each user of an application has to give their consent in a clear and voluntary way, instead of simply having the inferred consent of the "continuous use of a service or product,quot;, as many platforms currently do.

Operators of such applications would also be required not only to gather the minimum amount of information needed for the user and de-identify the aggregated data, but also to promise not to combine it with other data to identify "any individual or device,quot;. App creators should also use the data they collect only for public health purposes, not for commercial purposes, and any entity to which they can transfer user data should meet the same conditions.

Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) And Bill Cassidy (R-La.) Together introduced the bill, with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Signing as co-sponsor.

"Public health must be in charge of any notification system, so we protect people's privacy and help them know when there is a warning that they might have been exposed to COVID-19," Cantwell said in his written statement. . He also told the Washington Post that he is not willing to use contact tracking apps without such permissions, adding: "We are all irritated that our browsing history can be sold a thousand times, but when it comes to your health care history, it is completely new kingdom. "

Cassidy echoed the sentiment to the Post, saying, "I think if you ask most people," Do you trust Google to respect your privacy? "The answer is no." This is a matter of perception. It is not an accusation by Google; We are making sure that people are comfortable with this. "

Several experts and advocates of public health and digital rights backed the bill, expressing their hope that it can help technologists and public health officials strike the right balance to increase public safety and protect privacy.

This is not the first stab that Congress has taken in a coronavirus-specific privacy bill, but it is the first such effort to start with at least some support from both sides. The Public Health Emergency Privacy Act, introduced in May, has the backing of Democrats in both the House and Senate, but is unlikely to win the support of Republicans. That proposal followed an earlier bill, the Consumer Data Protection Act COVID-19, which was introduced by Senate Republicans and is unlikely to win Democratic support.