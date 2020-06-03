Press Secretary defends police clearance of protests ahead of Trump photo – Up News Info

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the way the US Park Police. USA He pulled protesters out of the area near Lafayette Square Park before Donald Trump's visit to a historic church where he raised a Bible for a photo shoot.

"I think the US Park Service. The US, who threw bricks and frozen water bottles at them, had the right to act. They acted with the appropriate level of force to protect themselves, protect the average citizenry and protect the peaceful protesters who were also among them, "he told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

But journalists continued to press her on the chaotic images of the night, as protesters fled the scene as authorities advanced. A video showed an Australian television cameraman being pushed by a police officer by a shield, then hitting him.

"Are they protecting the peaceful protesters by shooting various chemicals and walking around with sticks?" asked a journalist.

"Well, it wasn't tear gas that you would notice," said McEnany. “And what they used was a way to attack those who were being violent. They used as little force as they could to make sure that situation was safe, to make sure that the Church of San Juan didn't burn for the second night in a row. "

But several reporters on the scene described it as a peaceful protest and did not see projectiles launched at the police. They also reported that night that tear gas and rubber bullets were used, while scenes of protesters were shown soaking their eyes with water from the bite. Park Police said peppercorns were used, which the Centers for Disease Control says is a form of tear gas with similar effects.

Shortly after the area was cleared, Trump and other White House officials crossed Lafayette Square Park to the Church of San Juan, which caught fire the night before. The fire was in the basement and contained in a nursery area, according to the church.

Trump posed with a Bible, a moment McEnany said was "extremely important."

"The president wanted to send a very powerful message that we will not be defeated by looting, by burning, by riots," he said. "This is not what defines the United States."

He compared it to the symbolic moment of Winston Churchill inspecting the damage from the bombings during World War II, George Bush launching the first launch after September 11, among other moments.

She said the Rev. Franklin Graham and others praised the moment.

But other clergy criticized him harshly, including Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, which includes St. John & # 39; s, as well as the Rev. Gini Gerbasi, rector of St. John & # 39; s in Georgetown, who said she was "expelled". "From the churchyard by police in riot gear using" tear gas and concussion grenades. "She told the Religion News Service that she was there, that they are part of a group sent by the diocese to offer water to the protesters.

Washington Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory also spoke out against the incident, as well as a visit the President and First Lady made the following day to a shrine in honor of Pope John Paul II. He said the late pope "would certainly not tolerate the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, disperse or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace."