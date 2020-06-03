"President Trump Must Die,quot;, Texas armed protester accused of making threats – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas () – A man who brandished an assault rifle at a Black Lives Matter protest in Lubbock on Saturday was charged with making interstate threats.

According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Emanuel Quiñones, 25, allegedly brought a 223-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic charged to a protest denouncing the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on last month. .

In view of the protesters, Quiñones was holding the rifle in the "down position,quot;, in the firing position with the barrel pointed at the ground, while panic spread through the assembled crowd, according to the FBI. (Although Texas is an open transportation state, the Texas Penal Code makes it illegal to display a firearm in a public place "in a manner calculated to alarm,quot;).

"Instead of respecting the rights of citizens to respectfully express their feelings, this defendant sparked panic, endangering everyone present, including those he claimed to support," said US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. "We will not tolerate attempts to instill terror or encourage violence in peaceful protests."

Quinones allegedly rejected the verbal orders of a Lubbock police officer to drop the rifle, and only did so when the officer pulled out his weapon. Later, a protester approached Quiñones, who allegedly shouted: "This is a revolution,quot; and "President Trump must die,quot; when he was arrested.

“The FBI respects the rights of people to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. In this case, the defendant threatened several lives, including the President of the United States, and that will not be tolerated, "said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno." We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners. to arrest and charge violent instigators who exploit legitimate and peaceful protests and engage in violations of federal law. "

During an interview, Quinones admitted that he previously posted on social media designed to "intimidate,quot; the president and "MAGA instigators." One of those posts, shared on Facebook on May 28, hinted that it planned to obtain parts of weapons "for racists and MAGA people."

In the interview, the defendant stated that he attended the protest to protect the protesters from the so-called MAGA (Make America Great Again) instigators, whom he planned to shoot on sight. He claimed that the police could not have identified these counter-protesters, but that he could have.

If convicted, Quiñones could face up to five years in federal prison.