President Nancy Pelosi, the last Democratic lawmaker, will visit DC protests George Floyd – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited protesters outside the United States Capitol on Wednesday to show solidarity with the protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who was wearing a mask, was greeted mainly by applause, but there were some thieves.

In a brief interview with CNN, Pelosi praised Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's move on Wednesday to update the charge against former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge and the other three officers who were on the scene also face criminal charges.

When asked about the White House claim that President Donald Trump's visit to St. John's Church, where he held a photo shoot after federal police forced peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square, was similar to President George W. Bush's visit to New York after September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill toured the damage of the London bombings during World War II, Pelosi replied: "I think they are hallucinating ".

The speaker briefly walked among the protesters, surrounded by a sea of ​​security and media.

When Pelosi left, a protester interrupted the Democratic leader, accusing her of demonstrating the protest and asking what she has recently accomplished for the black community.

Another protester told CNN that Pelosi is "here on camera."

"She is not here for the right reasons," Jizelle Hudgens, a Maryland college student, told CNN.

However, Sally Roemer told CNN that she appreciated Pelosi's "show of support,quot;.

"I thought it was great to see her here, showing solidarity, trying to lend her support, encouragement to the crowd," Roemer told CNN.

Pelosi is the last politician to join the protesters after Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts joined the protests near the White House in recent days.

Warren was seen at the Lafayette Square protest on Tuesday night with her husband and dog, Bailey.

Warren also joined the peaceful protesters on Wednesday in front of the Capitol.

"The police need to understand that no one is above the law," Warren said as he stood among the group.

