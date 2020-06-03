Porsha Williams fans are proud of her and Dennis McKinley for being proactive during the protests

Porsha Williams fans couldn't be more proud of her and Dennis McKinley after she shared some videos with the two outside, protesting peacefully. Now, she shared a message for her fans, and they only had kind words for her and the family.

Check out Porsha's post below.

‘Tonight in Atlanta! If you or a loved one was detained for protesting peacefully, call 678.243.0824 or send an email (protected by email), we have Bail + Legal on hold. @workwincelebrate, "Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Porsha, I am so proud and amazed at how you and Dennis are being proactive. It is more than admirable. Your grandfather is smiling at you. The development of your character over the years with this to make matters worse? Grade A. PJ, your mother and father are amazing. "

Someone else posted this: ‘What about justice for Patrick Underwood, a black officer killed by looters last night? And the black business owners who lost everything to violent "protesters."

A commenter wrote: ‘what about that? Should she be responsible for everything? She chose her platform to help, now you choose yours. Call Patrick's family and see how he can contribute as he cares so much, "and another follower said," You are making me more proud to be a woman and a BLACK WOMAN at it! "

A commenter praised Porsha and said: Eres You are God sent to Porsha! You're making your ancestors so proud. "

Someone else said: ‘Everyone should be helping because freedom of expression still exists and people should not be arrested for protesting peacefully! It's disgusting ".

A follower posted: "It is always a good idea to write these numbers on the arms of protesters with a marker in advance." ❤️ Thank you, I'm with you. "

Aside from this, Porsha shared videos and images of the Atlanta protests she attended with Dennis McKinley, and fans continued to praise them both.



