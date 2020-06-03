Police used Jackie Robinson Stadium as a "field jail,quot;, and UCLA is unhappy

UCLA made it clear early Wednesday morning that did not allow Police will use their ballpark as a "field jail,quot; to temporarily detain people who had been arrested Tuesday night while protesting the death of George Floyd.

The place named after Jackie Robinson, a UCLA student who in 1947 became the first African American to reach the MLB stage, is no longer being used by police, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez. (via NBC News).

"We are concerned about the accounts of Jackie Robinson Stadium which is used as a & # 39; field jail & # 39;", the university tweeted on Wednesday. "This was done without UCLA's knowledge or permission. As a tenant of the stadium, we inform local agencies that UCLA will NOT grant permission if there is a request like this in the future."

The following is from a letter sent to UCLA leaders and posted on Twitter by urban planning professor Ananya Roy:

"The testimony of the arrested protesters is chilling. Arrested for violating the curfew in downtown Los Angeles, the protesters crowded onto the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department buses and were taken to UCLA. When they arrived, they looked Through the small windows of these prison buses just to see Bruins' logos and signs greet you at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

"Protesters were held on these buses at UCLA for five to six hours, without access to toilets, food, water, information or medical attention. In fact, there was a medical emergency on one of the buses, one that received a response from the Department several hours later. All social distancing protocols were violated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department with deliberately overcrowded bus protesters and officers who were not following the rules and recommendations established by the City, County, and CDC, including wearing masks.

"The cruel irony that this took place in a location used as a COVID-19 test site is not lost on the arrested or on us. When the protesters were taken off the buses, they were subjected to prosecution in the stadium parking lot and then Released, meaning they were ordered to find their way home late at night (between 1:30 am and 3:30 am) from Jackie Robinson Stadium. No cell phones in operation and under touch conditions Curfew, this was an almost impossible task, especially for those uninhabited Angelenos who had also been arrested for violating the curfew for simply being on the streets of downtown Los Angeles and now abandoned at UCLA.

In addition, protesters, including UCLA students, were arrested in Westwood, again for a curfew violation. They were taken to Jackie Robinson Stadium on LAPD buses after LAPD tried to take a Metro Bus 720 but was unable to maneuver through the streets. We share these details because if you don't know them yet, you should know them now. "

The letter from UCLA faculty members continues to demand "a full and detailed report,quot; of the Tuesday night incident from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor Emily Carter.

NBC noted that it was unclear exactly how many people were detained at Jackie Robinson Stadium or for how long.

The stadium, which was dedicated in 1981, also features a bronze statue of Robinson on the lobby level.