Police search for a shooter on the street after a woman was killed outside the Dallas nightclub

– Police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside a Dallas nightclub and sports bar.

Officers were called to the fourth quarter sports grill in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Road just before midnight.

A group was in the business parking lot when someone was driving by open fire. At least one person, a woman, was shot.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding the search for a suspect / suspects.

The 4th quarter had just reopened on May 28 after being turned off during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.