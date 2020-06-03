Plenty of sun, sand, and parking made Ocean Beach a perfect place to escape the heat – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The warm sun and sand made a gorgeously beautiful day at Ocean Beach. Even the parking lot was open.

Unless you are with your family, you must stay 6 feet away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Hellman and his daughter came from Oakland.

“Yes, we came from Oakland and crossed the bridge to get here. The temperature differential is really hotter today in San Francisco than in Oakland, "Hellman said.

Maintaining social distance was easy on Wednesday. There are no big crowds, but still many people and many children.

The Chapman family came from Pittsburg. Mom and her three children have set up camp.

"It's really nice," said Page Chapman. "You know, I've never been here before, but we live inland where it's going to be 100 degrees!"

It was her children's first time at Ocean Beach. Wild horses couldn't contain their excitement as they splashed and screeched in the waves.

Many people said they were happy, even if only for a few hours, to escape and recharge from the serious situation that affects our nation.

Gabe Radu said that he was happy to have a moment of peace with the family.

"Well, on a scale of 1 to 10 today, let's say 10," he said.

“You have to wait for better days. you know, "said a cyclist riding the boardwalk.

Chapman says he will keep his children close this week.

“I have a complete itinerary this week. We are going to Calaveras Big Trees and things like that tomorrow. "

According to the forecast, she will also find more warm weather there.