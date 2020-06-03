Pitt's reinvention by Johnny Majors still resonates, as a keepsake for fans and a target for today's Panthers.

By examining the team's performance, one can try to understand how absurd Pitt's football had become in the years prior to Johnny Majors' arrival as head coach – there are no winning seasons in a nine-year, eight-year period. losing seasons, four with a single win, a 22-68-2 compound record. However, it really helped to be there. The Panthers were like a decade-long slapstick routine, and few at the stadium took them seriously.

So Majors arrived in December 1972 and began recruiting. There was little to sell.

“The locker room was damp. It was in bad shape, "he told WESA radio station in 2016." They had no sign of a weight room. They had a universal machine in the middle of the locker room floor where three or four people could work at the same time. "

MORE: College Football Predictions for 2020 Bowl Games

He landed on Tony Dorsett, anyway. He got tight end Jim Corbett, quarterback Robert Haygood, linebacker Arnie Weatherington, center John Pelusi and defensive linemen Ed Wilamowski, Al Romano and Gary Burley. There were no restrictions regarding the number of players that a program could sign; Legend always said there were 90 recruits in the 1973 Pitt class, but then-assistant Jackie Sherrill said the number was 76. And four seasons later, Pitt soccer claimed the 1976 national championship.

In the modern history of college football, there has never been such a dramatic change.

However, this achievement was not left alone by Johnny Majors when he died Wednesday at age 85. He trained Tennessee from 1977 to 1992 and won three Southeast Conference championships. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

He was described by former Panthers quarterback Matt Cavanaugh during an interview with Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan as a "motivating teacher." He had a sincere enthusiasm, "Cavanaugh said on,quot; The Cook and Joe Show. "" He could be a tough character, but when the curtain went down, he could throw you aside and make you feel great. "

Majors was an American runner in Tennessee who excelled in the single-wing offensive and finished second in the 1956 Heisman Trophy vote for Paul Hornung of Notre Dame. The Majors Volunteers completed the regular season 10-0 but lost the Sugar Bowl to Baylor.

The 1976 Panthers avenged both losses, in a sense. Dorsett became Pitt's first Heisman winner with his magical 2,000-yard season. And the Panthers won the Sugar Bowl over Georgia to finish 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Pitt Stadium was very different that year, not even a decade after seeing the army be shut out by the army in a desperate defeat in November 1968.

With Dorsett as the featured weapon in the Majors' offensive, fans were electrified by results such as a destruction of Miami by 36-19, an escape from Syracuse by 23-13, a 37-7 escape against the Army and, in Thanksgiving night, a 24-7 victory over rival Penn State that broke a string of 10 consecutive losses and firmly established the Pitt-Penn State rivalry as a fixture in the college football landscape.

That game was played in a deluge at Three Rivers Stadium, with freezing rain from start to finish whistle and Dorsett struggling at first to break loose against the Nittany Lions defense. The score was 7-7 at halftime. Majors and his team came up with the brilliant idea to switch to an unbalanced offensive line and move Dorsett from his backup position to fullback, closer to the line of scrimmage. He sculpted the PSU defense for 173 yards after halftime.

"One of my biggest assets as a runner was seeing things and reacting in a timely manner," Dorsett told FSN in a 1976 documentary about the Panthers. "Man, I stopped there a couple of times and I don't think Joe Paterno and that The defense knew what hit them. It took us four years to beat them, but we finally got Joe. "

Majors returned to Pitt in 1993 with great enthusiasm but with less glamorous results, after being sent off in Tennessee after a season in which he underwent cardiac surgery and then had a 2-3 record after his return. It was a pretty tough result for a college legend who had compiled a 29-6-2 record in her previous three seasons, and her return to Pitt was no kinder.

MORE: Top 25 of College Football Preseason

It was wonderful twice: the day he was hired, when the athletics department handed out T-shirts that said "Pitt Football: Back to the Future," and when the Panthers came from behind to win on the road in southern Mississippi in Majors first game. He was hugged in the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium by some of the great promoters of the program, and both seemed possible.

Persistent defeat didn't seem like one of those possibilities, but that's what Pitt got. There were four losing seasons in a row, so the university moved on. That was no longer good enough at Pitt. But it wasn't good enough because Majors had raised the bar, had raised the prank program by force.

Without Majors, no one would wonder if Pitt football could regain its championship form. Without him there is no Dan Marino, nor Hugh Green, nor Bill Fralic, and probably neither Curtis Martin nor James Conner. They would all have been great soccer players, but they would have been great soccer players elsewhere.

Majors made Pitt football. That the Panthers had once been great, with Marshall Goldberg, Joe Schmidt, Mike Ditka, and Paul Martha, was completely irrelevant by the time he arrived on campus. Panthers fans still yearn to reach that level of excellence again. They have Majors to thank for such nostalgia, for better or for worse.