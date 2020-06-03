Pinkies Up! Southwest Airlines extends beverage coupon expiration to 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – After temporarily suspending in-flight snack and beverage service on March 25 in response to COVID-19 concerns, many Southwest Airlines customers were concerned that their beverage coupons expire before they have a chance to use them.

Not so, says the airline, not so!

He announced Wednesday that any Rapid Rewards drink coupons that expire soon will be valid until December 31, 2020.

"You do not need to do anything for these changes to take effect. Please save your original coupon for presentation on board once the onboard beverage service resumes. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon, greetings," a spokesperson said in a statement. .