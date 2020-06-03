Photos of Wednesday's protests calling for justice for George Floyd

Thousands of protesters gathered on Boston Common Wednesday for another day of protests against the murder of American blacks by law enforcement and called for justice for George Floyd.

Protesters sang, held up posters, and lay on their stomachs on the ground to honor Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Here are photos from the latest Boston demos:

People gathered Wednesday at Boston Common. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Wednesday scene at Boston Common. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Protesters lie face down representing George Floyd during his police arrest during a protest in Boston Common. —Jessica RInaldi / Globe Staff

Member of the Boston National Guard handing out water to protesters marching in honor of #GeorgeFloyd #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nSd3W24IJa – Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 3, 2020

The protesters held signs demanding justice for George Floyd. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters marched through the streets of Boston. —AP Photo / Charles Krupa

activists are making final speeches before urging protesters to return to their homes before the curfew @wgbhnews #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/AQvvzIzleE – Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 3, 2020