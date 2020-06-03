Photos of Wednesday's protests calling for justice for George Floyd

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Thousands of protesters gathered on Boston Common Wednesday for another day of protests against the murder of American blacks by law enforcement and called for justice for George Floyd.

Protesters sang, held up posters, and lay on their stomachs on the ground to honor Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Here are photos from the latest Boston demos:

People gathered at Boston Common.
People gathered Wednesday at Boston Common. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Wednesday scene at Boston Common. —Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Protesters lie face down representing George Floyd during his police arrest during a protest in Boston Common. —Jessica RInaldi / Globe Staff
The protesters held signs demanding justice for George Floyd. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Protesters marched through the streets of Boston. —AP Photo / Charles Krupa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here