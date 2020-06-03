Photos of Wednesday's protests calling for justice for George Floyd

Thousands of protesters gathered on Boston Common Wednesday for another day of protests against the murder of American blacks by law enforcement and called for justice for George Floyd.
Protesters sang, held up posters, and lay on their stomachs on the ground to honor Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.
Here are photos from the latest Boston demos:
Member of the Boston National Guard handing out water to protesters marching in honor of #GeorgeFloyd #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nSd3W24IJa
– Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 3, 2020
activists are making final speeches before urging protesters to return to their homes before the curfew @wgbhnews #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/AQvvzIzleE
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 3, 2020
Park street mbta station has been closed. Organizers are asking protesters to peacefully walk to another station and get home. "They have already said they would use their bullets … we don't want any more police brutality." @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/fOQiu42zWx
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 3, 2020