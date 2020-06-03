Photos of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan reflecting their love journey

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were married on June 3, 1973 and today they are 46 years of being husband and wife. The couple has two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and three grandchildren, namely Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. Both Jaya and Amitabh have always maintained that the family comes first for them and, over the years, the couple has instilled the same in their children. While Amitabh's stardom was at its peak when he decided to get married, Jaya also ruled in various hearts. But Jaya finally stepped back from working on movies, while Amitabh still has a lot of interesting projects in a row, even after all these years.

Today, as this power couple celebrates 47 yearsth anniversary, we bring you photos of them that take you through their love journey to date. Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, from working together, getting married, becoming parents, hugging their grandchildren, and supporting each other during all of this, are truly inspiring. To sit down and scroll down to see the full gallery.