Photo shows a Long Beach officer pointing a gun near a girl during a protest – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Long Beach police responded to a controversial photo Tuesday that shows an officer pointing a deadly weapon near a girl during George Floyd's protest.

The photo, which was taken during the protest on Sunday by the Long Beach State University student newspaper The Daily 49er, appears to show the officer pointing the gun at the girl while sitting on a man's shoulders.

There is no indication that the officer fired the weapon, or that the girl or the man was ever injured.

Long Beach police said they were investigating the incident and provided CBSLA with the following statement on Tuesday:

We agree that the image is disturbing and we all share the community's concerns for the safety of the child, peaceful protesters and officials. We know this image was taken at the time that violent disruptors were throwing bottles and fireworks that could cause major bodily injury to anyone in the area. "

On Sunday afternoon, what started as a peaceful protest quickly degenerated into looting in the Pike area of ​​Long Beach. Several businesses were looted or burned down and several police cruisers were damaged. The looters at one point set off fireworks in the direction of the officers.

75 people were arrested on charges of looting, robbery and curfew violations.