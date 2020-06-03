Philly finally removes deeply hated Frank Rizzo statue

Image: Getty Image: Getty

As protesters across the country collapse and disfigure Confederate monumentsPhilly is finally removing a long-reviled statue for a man whose racism took over the city just a few decades ago: Frank Rizzo.

The statue of former police commissioner Frank Rizzo, who had been outside the municipal services building in Center City since the late 1990s, was finally removed on Wednesday morning after being smashed by protesters. "I think this is the beginning of our city's healing process," said Mayor Jim Kenney at a press conference, the New York Times reports. "This is not the end of the process. Tearing down that statue, that monument, is not the whole and the end of everything we want to go. "

Apparently, the statue was supposed to have already been removed and destroyed in 2021, but its removal was a long time coming. Rizzo served as a police commissioner in the late 1960s and 1970s, and eventually served as mayor of Philadelphia between 1972 and 1980. As a commissioner, he was a blatant racist, Saying that The Black Panthers should be "hanged" and attempted to force the black liberation group to MOVE out of their headquarters, a group that later be bombarded by the Philadelphia police in 1985 low thenMayor Wilson Goode. Under Rizzo's mandate, the Department of Justice filed a Civil lawsuit against Rizzo and Philadelphia police for police brutality, who found that the department's attack on Hispanic and black residents "shocks conscience (Rizzo called him" nutty. ") As mayor, he urged supporters to "vote white".

The Rizzo statue was horrible and has been smashed. various times since it was erected. Next up: removing the giant Rizzo mural that is still in South Philadelphia, which is be disfigured by protesters too. The city's Mural Art program formerly requested suggestions what to do with the mural, but on Wednesday he announced that they "I don't think the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue, but has become a painful reminder to many of the former mayor's legacy."

"We believe it is time for the mural to be decommissioned, and we would support a unifying piece of public art instead," Mural Arts wrote on Twitter, adding that they would stop repairing or restoring it.