Phaedra Parks supports Nick Cannon and shared his emotional video – check it out here

Phaedra Parks shared a video made by Nick Cannon, which impressed his fans to tears. Check out her precious words in the clip she shared on her social media account.

A commenter said, ‘oh, you made me cry Nick. The pain that we have lived and that we still carry in our hearts deserves to be expressed. Thanks Nick! "Support the movement!"

Someone else posted this message: ‘This made me cry. Wow. I can't breathe, AGAIN ", and another follower posted this:" You can't help crying … Negro lives the matter. "

A follower posted this: "While these wild people and our black lives should still matter," and another person said, "Powerful transparency, brilliantly articulated and illustrated!"

Someone else said, "I hope you donate all the money you raised to take advantage of that opportunity to film George Floyd's family and children during this time …"

A follower said to Phaedra: ‘@phaedraparks PLEASE post anyone but @nickcannon! Nick Cannon's t-shirts and initiative are "I Won't Vote Until Black Lives Matter." This is crazy!!! Our lack of votes put 45 in office. We need more black people to vote in our local and state elections. I am completely upset with @diddy @cthagod and @nickcannon's schedule. WE NEED TO VOTE or 45 will remain there. Signed, A BLACK MAN LOOKING FOR CHANGE !! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ‘OMG … WOW this here … it's very deep! It left me speechless. Thanks @nickcannon, and thanks for sharing @phaedraparks, "and one person said," Deep and sincere, it hurts a lot, when is it going to end? "

A commenter posted: Mi My brother Tommy on this! Yasssss Minneapolis, the world is watching. "

Ad

Phaedra is one of the many celebrities who have been rocked by the George Floyd case these days. She decided to broach the Black Lives Matter topic a few days ago.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

2