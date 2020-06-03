Pete Carroll's comments on Colin Kaepernick don't review the story with QB

Pete Carroll's Seahawks had a chance to end Colin Kaepernick's now-likely permanent NFL exile, twice. That makes his latest compliments on Kaepernick much more difficult to swallow.

Carroll, who appeared on The Ringer's "Flying Coach,quot; podcast with NBA championship coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, said "we owe Kaepernick a lot,quot; for calling attention to social justice issues with his decision. kneeling in protest during the national anthem that begins in 2016

"He stood up on something, figuratively knelt, but defended something he believed in, and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take," Carroll said of Kaepernick.

"What happened in the process is that it raised the awareness of the people who just took away everything that was the statement, and just threw it away, threw it out and trashed it," Carroll added later. "It is still the statement that we are making good today. We are not protecting our people. We are not taking care of each other. We are not making the right decisions. We are not following the correct process to bring people to justice when they are made Actions.

"So I think it was a huge sacrifice in the sense that a young man makes, but those are the brave moments some guys take."

While it's great that Carroll is so forthcoming and complimentary with Kapeernick now, it doesn't take away from the fact that his team was his top (only) suitor in free agency at the time, both in 2017 and 2018. In & # 39 ; 18, ESPN Schefter's Adam reported that Seahawks officials no longer had an interest in signing Kaepernick after he failed to ensure that he would stop his kneeling protest.

Although the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, the league's longest-running QB who started all 128 games in his eight seasons, there's no question that Kaepernick would have been a more valuable potential backup, on the field skills, than Austin Davis. or Stephen Morris, who were signed by the Seahawks in those years.

Kaepernick's message echoes loud and clear in the NFL now, due to the aftermath of the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis. It's easier for teams to side with Kaepernick, since there is no risk of turning him into a controversial signing.

The Seahawks were the best opportunity Kaepernick had to stay in the league and, with his non-acceptance of his courage, it all confirmed that his playing career would end.