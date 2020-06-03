Peaceful protest led by "LGBTQ + for #BlackLivesMatter,quot; underway in West Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A protest led by the group "LGBTQ + For #BlackLivesMatter,quot; was underway in West Hollywood on Wednesday at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega Boulevard.

Large groups of people started at every corner of the intersection before spilling onto the streets.

As the crowd grew rapidly, traffic slowly blocked in the area.

People could be seen lying and kneeling in the middle of the intersection as the drivers showed their support for the protesters.

Los Angeles County deputies were on the scene and said they were aware of the planned protest and allowed it to continue as long as necessary.

Large garbage containers were placed in the area to help channel traffic in a certain direction and to facilitate protesters, a deputy confirmed.

Organizers said the group planned a peaceful march after the protest.

The crowd will split into two groups as one marches west toward Robertson Boulevard while the other group marches east toward the CNN building.