Peaceful protest in Clayton ends with smoke grenades and tear gas – Up News Info San Francisco

CLAYTON (KPIX 5) – A demonstration in the East Bay suburb of Clayton tjat was peaceful for much of the afternoon and ended with law enforcement using smoke grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

More than 100 protesters, most of them teenagers, gathered in downtown Clayton to honor George Floyd. They were loud but peaceful.

Many said they wanted to send a message about the importance of white allies in the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The fact that whites are breaking their silence is the biggest step we can take," said Gisela Solis of Pittsburg, who is African American. "And I really appreciate it."

Police gathered to confront the crowd, as did some people who said they were there to protect the companies.

"There was talk of burning this place," said John Robles of Clayton. "And we weren't going to let that happen."

At 6 p.m., the police issued several warnings for the crowd to disperse because they were violating the curfew. After a final warning, a few dozen protesters decided to take a position and refused to leave.

It was then that the police began to deploy distraction smoke grenades, which protesters quickly rejected. It looked like a short soccer game.

Finally, the police launched tear gas into the crowd and dispersed.

Some protesters resisted as they withdrew. Police continued to fire distraction smoke grenades, one of which started a small fire.

The protest ended at 7 p.m.

"I think the protest is fully justified and it was very peaceful until they started throwing boats," said a man who took his daughter home later. "That is unjustified."