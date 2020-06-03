Paul Dano admits that Matt Reeves' script for & # 39; The Batman & # 39; surprised him

WENN / Avalon

After co-stars Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell expressed their enthusiasm for returning to filming, the actor tapped to portray The Riddler and claims that they "are desperate to share" the superhero movie.

Actor Paul Dano hopes to return to the set of "The batman"Insisting that movie fans will be amazed at his portrayal of The Riddler.

Box office hit director Matt Reeves closed production in March due to the coronavirus and cast members Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell They have expressed their desire to return to it.

Now Dano has opened up about his role as the Batman pranking villain, revealing that he was "shocked" by Reeves' script, calling the filmmaker the "real deal."

"I feel great about it," the "There will be blood"Star told The Playlist." I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. "

"I was really surprised by his script, which I think is potentially very powerful. I hope we can come back soon? I'm not sure."

"There's something fun about my character and all the characters. It's the kind of movie we are desperate to share on the big screen in a big way."

The Riddler was previously played by Jim Carrey in 1995 "Batman Forever", while Frank Gorshin He portrayed the villain on television.