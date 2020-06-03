Oscar-nominated writer, author was 90 years old – Up News Info

Bruce Jay Friedman, Oscar-nominated author, playwright, and screenwriter for the 1984 Tom Hanks film Splash, died today in New York City. He was 90 years old and his son, Kipp Friedman, gave no cause of death.

In addition to the scripts, Friedman was known for his novels. Stern and About Harry Towns, and the plays Duba diving and Streambath.

Friedman's work was known for his tongue-in-cheek humor and modern anguish on subjects like the transition to suburban life and the sexual and drug adventures of a screenwriter who had mixed feelings about his freedom to explore.

He is the author of more than a dozen books, including a comic version of singleness that became Steve Martin's comedy. The lonely boy.

Friedman also spent time in front of the camera, appearing in Nora Ephron You've got mail and Woody Allen Husbands and wives.

Friedman, a literary lion from New York, was known for his wide variety of celebrity connections, including friendships with popular authors Joseph Heller and Mario Puzo.

In his 2011 memoirs, Lucky bruceFriedman recalled that Puzo asked him about the title of a book he was writing.

"Frankly, it doesn't do much for me," Friedman said. "It sounds too domestic."

Puzo disagreed, and kept the title he preferred, The Godfather.

Friedman was born and raised in New York City and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. He enlisted in the Air Force in the early 1950s, and his literary muse was kindled when a commanding officer gave him copies of J.D. Salinger The Guardian in the rye, Thomas Wolfe Of time and the river and James Jones " From here to eternity.

Her first novel came in 1962. Stern, Completed during his trip to the office where he worked as a magazine editor, he portrayed a troubled family, mirroring his own. He divorced his first wife in 1978 and married Patricia O & # 39; Donohue five years later.

Survivors include her four children, writers Josh Alan Friedman and Molly Friedman Stout, cartoonist Drew Friedman, and Kipp Friedman, a photographer. No memorial service plans have been revealed.