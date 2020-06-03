Orange County coronavirus death toll reaches 150 when county announces 100 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CNS) – The number of deaths from coronavirus in Orange County rose to 150 on Tuesday after authorities reported three more deaths.

Authorities also reported 100 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 6,574.

The number of hospitalized patients increased to 240 on Tuesday and the number of patients in intensive care increased to 97.

The number of people evaluated was 136,098.

Of all the cities in Orange County, Santa Ana has the most cases with 1,267, followed by Anaheim with 1,120 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are linked to skilled nursing facilities.

Health Care Agency officials say 63 of the region's deaths involved residents of skilled nursing facilities. The agency also reported that 786 residents, 381 employees at those facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said his staff is considering a plan to again allow passive uses on beaches that would include sunbathing "because it's impossible to enforce anyway."

According to Kim, the state plans to open parking lots on the county's beaches and the county will follow the beaches in its jurisdiction.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)