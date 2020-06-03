Off Broadway, Brooklyn theaters open lobbies to protesters – Up News Info

A social media campaign encouraging the closure of New York City theaters to open their lobbies (and bathrooms) to protesters is gaining ground among Manhattan's Off Broadway spaces and spaces in Brooklyn: The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, ART / New York, IRT Theater and Irondale Center. They are among the first to launch virtual welcome rugs.

Twitter account Open your lobby carries a mission statement on its home page: "In support of #BlackLivesMatter and the many protesters fighting racism and injustice across the country, we call theaters to #OpenYourLobby. Don't equate violence against property of protesters with massive state-sanctioned police violence in the United States. There is no comparison. Things can be replaced, people cannot. "

The account continues to offer specific instructions: open spaces in the lobby to provide resting places and provide water, snacks, and first aid; provide access to the bathroom, Wi-Fi access, plugs for charging phones, hand sanitizer and enough space for social distancing; have an escape exit plan in the event of an interruption; and do not allow the police to enter.

"Do not allow the police to enter the building for the safety of your protesters. It is illegal for the police to enter without a court order or unless permission is granted. POC black and not black, physically stand in front of officers trying to enter your property and say: work I work here and I do not give you permission to enter. Do you have an arrest warrant? "Exercise your right to record police interaction."

The campaign appears to have been inspired by a decision made several days ago by the New York Theater Workshop at 79 E. 4th St. in Manhattan's East Village to open its doors to protesters during non-curfew hours.

Soon, other places in Manhattan and Brooklyn came on board. The Public Theater, at 425 Lafayette St. in East Village, tweeted: “New York, we hear you. If you're heading to protest today, our restrooms are open from 2pm to 6pm today, June 3rd. We will have volunteers to help facilitate social distancing. ” The place suggests checking daily updates.

Playwrights Horizons, an Off Broadway venue at 416 W. 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, writes that it is "standing in solidarity with those fighting for racial justice" and "our lobby will be open starting Friday to offer WiFi, AC , a place to rest / reflect, and any other supplies we may have (PPE, disinfectant, snacks, water) for those who need it. " Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday Friday.

Other theaters that have signed up include the IRT Theater in Greenwich Village and, in Brooklyn, Irondale Center and A.R.T./ New York. See the tweets below for more details.

Open Your Lobby is encouraging theaters in other cities to join. The Flight Deck theater in Oakland, CA has just registered.

