Odeon Cinemas in Norway – Up News Info

Some good news here, especially on the AMC Theaters front. The chain based in Leawood, Kansas, the number 1 circuit in the US. USA And Europe is reopening three Odeon theaters in Norway as of today.

Odeon Cinemas Oslo Storo 14, Sandvika 8 and Lillestrøm 7 are the first three locations within the AMC and Odeon cinema circuit to reopen, and it is the first of approximately 1,000 theaters worldwide that AMC will reopen in the coming weeks and months as local governments to lift restrictions

AMC plans an additional six additional locations in Norway over the next two weeks, as the first phase of a broader reopening of Odeon theaters across Europe.

"I join with all AMC and Odeon employees around the world in offering our sincere condolences to those affected by the coronavirus, as well as our sincere thanks to those who have been on the front line," said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. Entertainment. “For several weeks, we have all been locked up, separated from our friends and from many of us, our family, all while having to let go of doing many of the things we enjoy. The opening of the Odeon Cinemas locations in Norway is an important first step for films to return to the big screen at the AMC and Odeon locations, and soon, viewers around the world will once again be able to enjoy the magic of theaters with your friends and family in a safe and welcoming environment. "

According to AMC, all locations in Norway and across Europe will be opened with new security procedures that ensure compliance with directives set by national and local governments. Each theater will program popular repertory titles until new titles are available. Warner Bros. Beginning opens on July 17, followed by Disney Mulan July 24. Solstice Studios to Debut Deranged in the United States on July 1, as well as in some foreign territories.