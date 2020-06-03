OC Sheriff's Deputy Investigative Deputy wearing "Unauthorized Badge,quot; in uniform during protest – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Orange County sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave for wearing patches associated with extremist groups on his uniform in a protest on Tuesday in Costa Mesa against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Sheriff officials said they were informed of the incident through a video posted on Reddit and shared on Twitter and that they were conducting an internal investigation, according to an e-mailed statement from Sheriff Don Barnes.

The patches included images associated with the Tres Percentros group, named for the false belief that 3% of colonialists rebelled against Britain in the Revolutionary War. Another patch seemed to refer to the Don & # 39; t Tread On Me movement, which has also been linked to extremist militia groups.

Sheriff's officials said the symbols were not approved by the department and were prohibited.

"This MP's decision to use these patches, and the implication of his association with an extremist group, is unacceptable and deeply concerning to me," said Barnes. “Any symbol can have multiple meanings and is open to interpretation, so it is strictly prohibited to use unapproved symbols and patches.

"Instances like this can forge a gap that separates the police from the community we serve, especially during these turbulent times."

Rabbi Peter Levi, regional director of the Orange-Long Beach County Anti-Defamation League, praised Barnes' swift action.

"I am satisfied with the response from law enforcement, opening an internal affairs investigation so that they can deepen and understand this situation," Levi said.

Levi said it was important for the sheriff to determine "the threat of this ideology in his ranks."

According to Levi, the Oath Keepers wing of the Three Percenters movement actively recruits members of the law enforcement and military forces and instructs members to disobey orders that they do not believe conform to the group's interpretation of the United States Constitution.

Levi called the group anti-government and said there was often "cross-fertilization,quot; with white nationalist organizations and other fanatical organizations.

Although the group disputes such allegations on its website.

“The Three Percenters – Original is a national organization made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their freedom. We are committed to confronting and exposing corruption and injustice, ”says the site. "We are NOT a militia. However, we do have meetings at the local level. These meetings are to help members network and learn from each other. ”

