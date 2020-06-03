Obama Praises Protesters for George Floyd's Death, Seeks Police Reform – Up News Info

"It is very important for us to take advantage of the momentum that has been created, as a society, as a county and to say that we use this to finally have an impact," Barack Obama said today of the protests that have taken to the streets across the country. nation in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis policemen on Memorial Day.

"Look at those protests, and that was a much more representative sample of the United States on the streets, protesting peacefully and feeling motivated to do something because of the injustices they had seen," the former president added to a teetering nation. the coronavirus, widespread economic difficulties and brutal police violence. "That didn't exist in the 1960s, that kind of broad coalition," Obama emphasized for the time being in this election year, telling those on the streets and elsewhere to "make people in power uncomfortable." .

As on past occasions when he has spoken in recent weeks, Obama never mentioned Donald Trump directly, but it was clear that the leadership deficit he was highlighting.

"I urge all mayors in this country to review their use of force policies for members of their community and commit to reporting on the planned reforms," ​​44th POTUS said in his second comment this week on the Floyd murder, now fired and charged. cops in Minnesota city. "We need mayors, county executives and others in positions of power to say, this is a priority, this is a specific response," he said, citing the modified report of the 21st Century Police Task Force in the final years of its administration. of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

Just hours before the ex-POTUS aired, today he also saw the Minnesota Attorney General update the charges against ex-cop Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder in the death of Floyd and the other three officers on the scene now. accused of "helping and instigating". . "If found guilty, Chauvin could spend decades behind bars. The Floyd family wants Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder and the life sentence that goes with it.

In addition to broadcasting on the Obama Foundation website and YouTube page, Obama's speech was broadcast live on the CNN and MSNBC cable newscasts, as well as on the CBS and ABC online news services. The Fox News Channel did not execute the comments, but local Fox stations like the one in Los Angeles showed it live.

"I want to speak directly to the young men and women of color in this country … who have witnessed too much violence and death," said the first African-American president in his approximately 15-minute speech from his home in Washington DC. "Too often, that violence has come from people who were supposed to be serving and protecting them," Obama said, increasingly outspoken. "Your lives matter and your dreams matter."

"I hope you also feel hopeful, even when you feel angry that you have the power to make things better, you have communicated a sense of urgency," said the last two-month Commander-in-Chief while also expressing his and First First. Lady Michelle Obama's grief over the death of Floyd and many other young men and women of color fatally assaulted by police.

"We are committed to fighting to create a fairer nation on behalf of your sons and daughters," Obama passionately proclaimed, also saying: "I want to recognize people in law enforcement who share the goals of re-estimating vigilance."

As curfews and the activation of the New York National Guard to Los Angeles take place, today's virtual roundtable from the Obama Foundation featured former Attorney General Eric Holder, a member of the City Council of Minneapolis Phillipe Cunningham, Campaign Co-Founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an inspiring youth from My Brother & # 39; s Keeper Youth Leader Playon Patrick and Color of Change CEO Rashad Robinson.

Wednesday's speech followed yesterday's strong comments from Obama's Vice President Joe Biden about the Floyd murder, the protests and riots that have resulted. Biden is the alleged Democratic candidate and currently leads Trump in most polls.

Obama's successor has yet to turn to social media for his regular attacks on whoever held the White House before him, but it's only a matter of time for the formerCelebrity Apprentice host.