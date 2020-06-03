Obama Encourages Protesters, Urges Political Action In Search Of Justice – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Former President Barack Obama made comments in response to nationwide protests over racial justice on Wednesday during a virtual town hall.

He emphasized the mix of emotions that are emerging as historical protests have erupted in all 50 states and around the world.

"In some way as tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult, terrifying and uncertain as they have been, they have also been an incredible opportunity for people to awaken to some of these underlying trends," Obama said. "And they offer us the opportunity to all work together to address them, confront them, change the United States and make it live up to its highest ideals."

Thousands of people have been marching and demanding justice throughout the Los Angeles area for almost a week after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Floyd, an African American man, died shortly after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

Protesters who took to the streets have also been demanding justice for the deaths before Floyd & # 39; s, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans who were killed by police.

"Every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals, has been earned through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable. And we should all be grateful for the people who are peacefully and disciplinedly willing to be making a difference, ”Obama said.

"Keep working. And keep hope," Obama told protesters. "Don't be discouraged because it is a marathon, not a sprint. But the fact that people are paying attention provides an opportunity to educate, activate, mobilize and act."

In many areas, the protests were largely peaceful, but then small, unaffiliated groups broke up and resorted to the violence that resulted from the looting, vandalism, and arson.

The former president urged the protesters, in addition to marching peacefully, to appear at the polls.

"To achieve real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power feel uncomfortable," he said. “We also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.

In direct statements to young black men and women in the country, Obama said: “I want you to know that you are important. I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter.

Earlier this week, former Presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also addressed Floyd's death and the widespread protests that followed.