Oakland Mayor Deputy Chief Peaceful Protesters Pledge to Stand Against Looting and Violence – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland city officials reported Tuesday about the civil unrest that followed a peaceful student march and demonstration Monday that increased to 15,000 community members.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Deputy Police Director Leronne Armstrong spoke Tuesday about the timeline of events that ended with a confrontation between police and a group of approximately 1,000 protesters who remained after the march ended. The confrontation ended when objects were thrown and police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Schaaf said the city and its law enforcement agencies support his case against police brutality; and because of that, the decision to use force to disperse people was not made lightly.

"We are in a moment of national anger at the abuse of the police force and government authority. And so we take the use of force at this time especially seriously."

Schaaf also recognized that the vast majority of protesters were peaceful and promised to arrest those who tried to take advantage of the situation.

"We are also absolutely committed to public safety and we are doing everything we can to prevent and hold accountable people who would harm, commit violence, vandalism or robbery in our beloved city."

The mayor also urged people to report any cases of mistreatment by police officers and said the allegations will be fully investigated.

Deputy Armstrong said that after the peaceful march and speeches at Frank Ogawa Plaza, in which his own daughter participated, a group of people remained in the area and began marching towards 8th and Broadway. At that time, officers began to be hit by rocks and bottles that were thrown at them and observed people making Molotov cocktails, Armstrong said.

After several announcements that the people were in an illegal assembly and threw additional rocks and bottles, officers deployed tear gas and the group split into several dispersed groups, Armstrong said, with the action taking place before 8 p.m. curfew.

As curfew time approached and multiple orders to disperse from the city center, Armstrong said police were forced to start breaking up the assembly.

“We continue to issue those orders and allow people to leave who want to leave peacefully. The officers got involved again with rocks, bottles and other things, at some point we made arrests. ”

Armstrong said 60 people were summoned and released, without anyone going to jail. A gun was also found in some bushes, along with rocks, bottles, and boards.

The deputy chief added that the curfew allowed police officers to focus additional forces to prevent looting and vandalism of companies.

Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said Oakland entered a zero tolerance stance for violence and business destruction. "We cannot have the level of violence and harm that we have had in our city in the last five days," said Watson.