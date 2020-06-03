Oakland, Macomb County Pools Reopened – Up News Info Detroit

With Governor Whitmer taking steps to reopen Michigan, residents of Oakland and Macomb counties will get back to getting wet in public pools. On June 8, the Oakland County Health Division will rescind the 2020-11 Emergency Health Order that closed the public pools. For now, the pools remain closed until next week.

In Macomb County, Health Department order # 2020-01 to close the pools is voided. However, to reopen the pools must be inspected. Therefore, if you want to take a dip in the local public group, it would be better to call ahead for now.

If you operate a public pool in Macomb County, you can call. 586-469-5236 to arrange for it to be inspected.

As of now, Oakland County water parks are still closed for the season. On their website, they say those with 2020 season passes can keep them for the 2021 season or call 248-858-0916 if they want a refund.

