Oakland County allows use of playground again – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – Oakland County is open for recess! The Oakland County Health Department has lifted bans on the use of the yard as part of measures COVID-19. According to The Detroit News, playgrounds were banned by the health department on March 21.

The idea is to limit public interaction, promote social distancing, and prevent children and adults from being in common use areas where they may be exposed to the coronavirus. At that time, it was reported that there were 229 reported cases of Coronavirus. The Detroit News now reports that there have been 8,412 cases and 99 deaths since then across the county.

However, the indoor play areas are still off limits. The ban on outdoor play areas will no longer take effect on Friday, June 5. This also includes opening public outdoor pools in Oakland County.

