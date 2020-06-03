North Texas Businesses Show Solidarity Against Racism, Participate In #BlackoutTuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It is a solemn movement that sweeps social networks.

#BlackoutTuesday aims to show solidarity against police brutality, racism and inequality.

Several major corporations voiced support for the movement, including AT,amp;T, Mary Kay, WingStop, and Neiman Marcus, all based in North Texas.

"Not only on #BlackoutTuesday, but every day we stand in solidarity with the entire black community, our guests, team members and brand partners against all forms of racism, violence and discrimination," said a WingStop tweet. "Actions speak louder than words and we are currently working on ways we can help."

“The events of the past few days underscore the violence and racism faced by blacks in the United States today. At AT,amp;T we defend equality and accept freedom, "AT,amp;T tweeted.

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, ViacomCBS-owned entertainment networks darkened to honor the memory of George Floyd, the man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

ViacomCBS also owns Up News Info 11.

Across the country, companies like Nike and Netflix released statements in support of the black community.

"It is interesting because big corporations have learned through other social problems that they have to step up," said Jacquelyn Thomas, associate professor of marketing at Southern Methodist University.

Thomas said consumers now expect brands to take a moral stand. But she said companies can be motivated by more than altruism.

By ignoring important issues, brands can risk alienating their consumers and employees.

A 2019 Nielsen report estimated the purchasing power of black Americans to be $ 1.3 trillion.

“I think everyone stops and pays attention when it comes to dollars and cents. Saying it's not part of that is naive, "said Thomas.

But as demonstrations take place across the country, are there too little and too little corporate show of support?

"I think the timing is perfect," said Henry Brown, president of Mesquite Tri-East NAACP.

But Brown also said that companies cannot simply "speak what is said." Once the smoke clears, he said, corporations must take steps to directly combat inequality.

"We need verifiable ways to see what your business is giving back to their communities," said Brown.