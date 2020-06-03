No coronavirus face masks required in these 8 states yet, which is crazy – BGR

Most states require the use of masks in public places, but not all states agree to these rules.

Currently, a total of eight states have no official guidelines stating that masks must be worn.

These states are likely to be at increased risk for a second wave of coronavirus cases due to their lax approach.

As the United States continues to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, some states have begun to reverse restrictions on things like public meetings, services, and business. Most states still have some sort of guideline to compel citizens to wear face shields to slow the spread of the disease, as we know that doing so works. Effective masks are incredibly affordable, and you can even make your own.

However, there are a handful, well, a few more than a handful, of states that do not have such established measures and do not require the use of masks. People are still advised to wear masks, but these states have no established official mandate.

The list of states that do not require a mask is as follows:

Montana

Wyoming

Wisconsin

South Dakota

Nevada

Idaho

Iowa

South Carolina

Let's clear this up now: Masks work to protect you from other people who may have the virus, and if you have COVID-19 (whether you know it or not), it protects those around you in a similar way. Using them in public places and even at home can help delay the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that healthcare services can care for the number of infected patients without being overwhelmed.

It turns out that I live in one of the states on this list. I live in Wisconsin, and I can tell you that if you went to a local grocery store, mall, or large store, you will never know that we are living in the midst of a pandemic. Sure, people here have died from COVID-19, and many more have been hospitalized. The community spread, where cases without known origins appear, was confirmed months ago. It doesn't seem to matter to most people.

I do my best to follow all the best practices that we have been learning in the past few months. I wear a mask in public, avoid public places (which are full of people right now) and wash my hands after dealing with any surface that may be contaminated, such as a credit card keyboard. It seems that I'm in the minority.

We have been hearing about the dreaded "second wave,quot; of coronavirus cases for a while. As states loosen restrictions and people intentionally ignore (or ignore) advice on how to stay healthy, new cases are likely to emerge at a faster rate. If you're looking at this list and thinking, "I wish I had lived in one of these amazing states that don't care about masks!" I would advise you to think differently.

Man wearing a face mask on the street. Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock