Nicole Byer replied to a "Nailed It,quot; fan that she does not support Black Lives Matter

Nicole then proceeded to write a script that parents can use, which she described as "a good way to explain #blacklivesmatter to children,quot;:

You like this black lady don't you? She is stupid? Does she tee you hee hee? You'd be sad if a police officer hurt her right? Well this is the current country we live in, where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not doing a fucking thing (you can replace that with dang if your kids are soft).