Nicole Byer replied to a "Nailed It,quot; fan that she does not support Black Lives Matter

Last night, a fan commented on one of Nicole's Instagram posts, writing that they wanted to "keep their heads down and let their children watch Right on the spot, "without talking to them about the issues of racial injustice that are making headlines right now.
Well, Nicole just posted a powerful statement on Instagram in response to this fanatic, and it's a must-read, especially if you're a white parent who believes you don't have a responsibility to educate your kids about racism.
"Hi, this is Nicole. I host a TV show called @nailedit," she wrote. "A lot of kids watch the show. In an Instagram comment, someone said they'd lower their heads and let their children watch Right on the spot. & # 39;
"That booed me. That you will allow your son to look at me but not defend me. So I will do the job," he said. "I'll write you a conversation for you to have with your white son."
Nicole then proceeded to write a script that parents can use, which she described as "a good way to explain #blacklivesmatter to children,quot;:
You like this black lady don't you? She is stupid? Does she tee you hee hee? You'd be sad if a police officer hurt her right? Well this is the current country we live in, where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not doing a fucking thing (you can replace that with dang if your kids are soft).
He also wrote a suggestion on how to talk to his children about the police:
And good policemen? There are no nice police officers because if a police officer were friendly they would not watch or participate in violence against black and brown people. If the cops were really nice, they would have talked about police brutality years ago and maybe they left their compound to send a message that they are against this. Instead, they dress like your GI Joe doll and are very bad.
"Curfews, helicopters, police with riot gear is all because blacks have asked not to be killed," he continued. "That's it. There is literally nothing else."
In his post, he also urged parents to educate their children about the parts of black history that schools don't teach:
Now once a week let's read about the shit (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people who don't cover themselves in schools like Juneteenth, Black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of current pop culture and are not credited or simply co-opted.
And Nicole suggested that parents share these conversations on social media, "perhaps to inspire another white parent to do the same."
"There I did it," he concluded. "You can read (the script) verbatim to your kids … Raise kids who don't give a shit and you have to fuck #blacklivesmatter."
You can follow Nicole on Instagram here. Do yourself a favor and read their full post below:
