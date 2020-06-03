Nicki Minaj finally heads for the murder of George Floyd

Nicki Minaj fans were wondering why she has been quiet about the terrible events in the United States. Now, he decided it was time to talk, so he shared a message on his social media account.

Check it out below.

‘When four black thugs commit a crime, if one person commits a murder, they are ALL charged and CONVICTED. When white thugs / police kill innocent black people, all 4 are responsible‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ Everyone watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼ ️ Why do they have different rules ????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry. Whites have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We did not invent violence and looting. Will these officers be convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard. Call and TEXT to be part of these requests. May Mr. Floyd rest in peace, "Nicki posted.

Someone commented, "If you have a license to kill and you abuse that, then the punishment should be worse because it should not be taken lightly."

Another follower expressed his gratitude to Nicki for speaking on the matter: ‘Thank you Reina! we love you forever for using your platform for justice. "

A follower said: "And the rest We could not witness and capture on camera we demand justice for everyone,quot;, and someone else published this message: "I love that you call them what they are HIT." Let's work to achieve equality and have a system that works for everyone, not against them. "

One commenter wrote, "Thanks for sharing the call and the text lines, Queen," and someone else said, "@nickiminaj I love you for this, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Someone else said: ‘One has already been arrested and investigations are still ongoing. What about all the innocent whites killed by the police? What about all the people killed or beaten by black police? "

Apart from this, Nicki was surrounded by some rumors related to Tekashi 69 lately.



