Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says she was told to say goodbye to her husband

Amanda Kloots, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, is not ready to give up on her husband yet, a new report from People magazine revealed. Amanda explained how she has been managing herself since her husband was hospitalized earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Kloots shared a black and white photo of Nick hugging and kissing his 11-year-old son, Elvis. Kloots wrote in the caption that medical professionals had told her several times that Nick was not going to make it, but she refuses to give up.

The doctors told him that it would take a "miracle,quot; for Nick to survive. But Amanda says she has "faith," and while she is small, she is sometimes all a person needs. With a little faith, Kloots explained, it is very possible that Nick will recover.

As previously reported, Nick was affected by a lung infection last month. In his Instagram stories, Kloots explained how he was going through a difficult time due to Nick's slowly deteriorating condition.

As fans of the actor's family know, Amanda has been visiting her Instagram account regularly so that the world knows how her husband has fared. She has been doing her best to stay positive in the midst of her fight for the coronavirus.

For example, earlier this weekend, Amanda shared another photo of herself and Nick at the same time that he had written her a sincere Valentine's note. Nick wrote in the note that the future "was uncertain," but that it would always be there for her.

There is no doubt that Nick's fight with COVID-19 has been tough on her, but as noted above, she has remained optimistic by sharing old Instagram photos, videos, and heartfelt notes shared between her and Nick.

According to People Magazine, Amanda and her family created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Nick's medical bills. The Broadway actor had one of his limbs amputated to help increase blood flow around the same time that doctors had to remove the blood-clotting medication.



