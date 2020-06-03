NFL Vice President Troy Vincent wants the need to "talk,quot; to disappear

NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, the highest-ranking black person in the league office, gave a personal touch Wednesday to talks about police brutality and racial injustice.

Vincent first tweeted about "The Talk," given by black parents to their children about how they should interact with the police. Vincent said he and his wife had it with their 19-year-old son before returning to the state of Ohio.

"Before leaving, my normal routine of preparing your car started with checking all the headlights and taillights, and making sure the brake lights worked properly. I located her insurance card and registration, and double checked that she had her driver's license,quot;. Vincent wrote.

Vincent also said he removed garbage, such as gum wrappers, sandwich bags, and water bottles, from the car, so as not to give police an opportunity to suspect illegal activities should their son be arrested on the way to Columbus.

"I want a future for black children that doesn't require 'talk' as a survival tactic," he wrote.

Vincent wrote in response to the death last week of George Floyd, who died in the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer, and other highly publicized murders of black Americans.

"As our nation processes the death of George Floyd, the only thing I hope we can all agree on is that he should still be alive," Vincent wrote. "Her story, like so many others, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Ayiana Stanley Jones, deserves more honor than ending in a hashtag that circulates until the next meaningless and viral death comes."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Saturday night that the league recognizes "the power of the (NFL) platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society." Goodell's statement was greeted with mockery and references to Colin Kaepnick's 2016 pre-game protests against brutality and injustice. The league pushed hard against Kaepernick and those who joined him to kneel down. Kaepernick has been a free agent since after the 2016 season.

Team owners, coaches and players alike have stepped in since Goodell's announcement, offering divergent views on the Kaepernick protests, but mostly unity on the issues he was trying to highlight. Vincent said he has had conversations with many of those people in the past few days.

"As a leader in the NFL, it was not only my duty, but also a responsibility, to consult with the men and women with whom I work on a daily basis," he wrote.