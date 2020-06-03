New York Times Employees, Reader Letter Denounces Tom Cotton Op-Ed – Up News Info

New York Times employees bitterly complained on social media today after the newspaper's opinion section published a column by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton calling on President Donald Trump to "Send the Troops."

Cotton, a notoriously pro-Trump supporter, asked the president to mobilize the military to quell civil unrest in many of America's major cities. The column was titled Tom Cotton: Send the troops.

While Los Angeles and Washington, DC, among other cities, have brought in the National Guard, there are some resistance groups that resist insertion of troops, including New York City.

Many NY Times employees began tweeting a similar message in response to Cotton's column along with a headline image (see below): Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff at risk:

The Times employees were a mix of editorial and production, including restaurant critics, graphic producers, culture reporters, technology writers, and opinion writers. Roxane Gay.

"Surreal and horrible awakening on the morning of June 4, the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, to this headline" wrote Times China correspondent Amy Qin.

The newspaper had no immediate official comment. However, editorial page editor James Bennet said in a Twitter post that "the Times editorial board has strongly defended the protests as patriotic and criticized the use of force, saying today that police have often responded with More Violence Against Protesters, Journalists, and Spectators – We have also crossed over the years against the underlying systemic cruelties that led to these protests.

"As part of our explorations of these issues, Times Opinion has released powerful arguments that support the protests, advocate for fundamental change and criticize police abuses. Times Opinion owes our readers to show counterarguments, particularly those made by people in a position to establish policy. We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous. We believe this is one of the reasons why it requires public scrutiny and debate. "