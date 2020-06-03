New York Film & TV Booster was 86 – Up News Info

Patricia Reed Scott, a leading figure in New York's efforts to build her film and television production industries, died on May 23 in Neptune, New Jersey, of a subdural hematoma sustained in a fall. She was 86 years old.

Her son Matthew Scott reported his death to The New York Times.

Scott served under two mayoral administrations, Edward I. Koch and Rudolph Giulianni, in key leadership positions in the mayor's Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting. In the Koch years, 1983-89, she was director of the office; She was commissioner of the office during the Giuliani years, 1994-2002.

Scott, who was married to actor George C. Scott between 1955 and 1969, began her career as an actress and singer, then moved to agency and public relations work, the latter including work for the New York Department of Aging. York. He produced a PBS series on aging, Getting On, which won two Emmy Awards in 1976.

Koch hired Scott as her deputy press officer before naming her the city's film office. During her two stints in office, she was New York's primary impetus for encouraging film and television production in the city, paving the way with tax cuts, low-interest loans, reducing bureaucracy, and organizing crowd control with New York Police, among other services and operations.

During his stints at the Mayor's Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting, Scott and his office became acquainted with anyone who read the "special thanks" end credits of television series and movies filmed in New York, from Big and Ghostbusters II to numerous Law episodes One of the movie's thanks was 2001 Vanilla heaven: In the early morning hours of November 12, 2000, Scott had arranged New York's Times Square car and pedestrian blockade for the famous dream sequence in which the Tom Cruise character watches a deserted city.

Scott is survived by two children from his marriage to George C. Scott: his son Matt and daughter Devon; and a grandson