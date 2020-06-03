If you've ever wanted to focus only on certain people you want to watch on a YouTube video or Netflix movie or TV show, RealNetworks has a product for you.

The technology pioneer, whose technology ushered in the broadcasting era in 1995, has released two new artificial intelligence tools. One, a browser extension called StarSearch, uses artificial intelligence to identify celebrities and public figures on YouTube or Netflix programming. The other, RealPlayer 20/20, can identify the people who appear in the videos and allow the organization of the media files in terms of who appears in them.

StarSearch is available as a free Google Chrome extension for PC or Macintosh and will soon add streaming sources beyond YouTube and Netflix.

Rob Glaser, founder and CEO of RealNetworks, said the launches emphasize the company's legacy, which was secured by RealAudio's presentation 25 years ago. "The broadcast has since become a central part of society, especially in these difficult times," he said in a press release. "We hope that millions of consumers worldwide will find StarSearch and RealPlayer 20/20 delicious and useful."

Frederick Savoye, vice president of consumer media for RealNetworks, said the company's research indicates that more than 80% of viewers often wonder who they are watching in a particular video. He said the tool, which allows users to quickly browse content to find stars or people they care about, presents "a totally intuitive way to search for and experience content in your media library."

In one example cited by the company, any LeBron James fan could jump to just his hour slice of the digital giant alone. Graduating together special.

RealPlayer 20/20 also implements artificial intelligence and artificial vision technology, organizing users' library by people so that they can easily search, explore and find clips and scenes with the people they want to see. The company said it has apps for major television giveaways like political debates, evening shows, or even the Academy Awards broadcast.