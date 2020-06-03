Nevada bets on health safety as Las Vegas casinos reopen – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS – After 58 days of historic tranquility, cards will be cut, dice will be rolled, and jackpots can ring again at 12:01 a.m. Thursday at the Las Vegas and Nevada casinos.

There will be big splashes, even amid continued protests over the death of a man in Minnesota police custody that resulted in tear gas last night on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip, and high hopes for recovery from an expensive shutdown. without precedents. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a tremendous amount at stake, not only for casinos, but also for the community and the state," said Alan Feldman, a long-time casino executive who is now a member of the University of Nevada International Gaming Institute, Las Vegas. "This is an extremely important moment."

Casino resorts that had always been open closed in mid-March, inactivating Nevada's key tourism and hospitality industry for nearly 89 years to the day since gambling was legalized in 1931. The emergency order of the Governor Steve Sisolak closed non-essential businesses statewide to prevent people from gathering and spreading the COVID-19 disease.

Now, owners, state regulators and Sisolak, a Democrat who has come under fire for the shutdown, are balancing concerns about the spread of a contagious virus against the economy from the loss of billions of dollars in gambling revenue. and the increase of 475,000 newly unemployed workers.

They are betting on security measures – disinfected dice; hand sanitizer and face masks everywhere; a limited number of players at the tables; temperature controls at the entrances to some tourist centers; Contactless cell phone records: It will draw tourists to a city of an industry that was mysteriously vacant during the pandemic.

They know it will look different.

"I am optimistic that customers will see gaming properties invested time and effort to welcome them to a safe and entertaining environment," Chief Gaming Control Board Sandra Douglass Morgan said Wednesday.

The regulatory board required hotels and casinos to submit detailed COVID-19 health safety plans last week, before getting a go-ahead to reopen.

Morgan did not specify whether any plans were rejected, saying that agents "reported concerns or asked for clarification,quot; from an unspecified number of the state's 459 licensed casinos. The board also regulates nearly 2,000 bars, restaurants, and convenience stores that have no more than 15 slot machines.

It won't be as always when Bellagio's iconic fountains come to life at dawn on Thursday. Analysts like Feldman think it will take a long time to recover.

"This is going to be a pretty long and slow climb," said Feldman, who was with MGM Resorts when Las Vegas experienced an abrupt stop in air travel after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, and then an overwhelming drop in the business during The Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Recovery took years, reaching the best numbers in January and February: taxable casino winnings of $ 1 billion each month; unemployment at a record low of 3.6%.

However, in April, casino profits were a fraction of 1% compared to the previous year, and unemployment reached 28.2%, beating figures in any state, even during the Great Depression.

"I hope it will be a steady climb, with no setbacks," added Feldman, "better than a raise and then a pullback."

UBS gaming analyst Robin Farley told investors that the largest casino operators, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, will not immediately open all of their properties.

Wynn Resorts, the Venetian, and Palazzo will open Thursday morning, along with iconic STRAT casino and tower, downtown Derek Stevens properties, and others around Las Vegas owned by Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts.

Station Casinos properties are using slot machine icons with prompts to “Touch buttons. Not expensive, and "Stay healthy,quot;.

The first visitors are expected to be Las Vegas residents, then motorists from nearby US states. USA And then air travelers, executives, academics, and analysts have said.

"The market still relies heavily on air traffic, and longer stays in Las Vegas are generally tied to massive social gatherings, including conventions … concerts and fights, all of which may take longer to recover," Farley said.

The message will be: “Thank you for coming, believing and trusting us. We are excited to have you here, "said MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle during a recent tour of the Bellagio Casino.

The plastic partitions will separate the dealers who wear masks and three players at the blackjack tables. Employees and guests will be able to use newly installed open handwash stations for everyone.

Convention halls, nightclubs, pool parties, and arena shows will remain mostly dark.

"It may be a little different," said Hornbuckle. "But I think it will be memorable, enjoyable, and special."