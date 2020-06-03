Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, Executive produced by Kenya Barris, has been canceled on Netflix after one season.

Introducing the first Astronomy Club of the Vertical Citizens Brigade Astronomy Club, the program launched on December 6.

It featured sketches exploring a variety of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the black experience.

Blackish Creator Barris Exec produces alongside showrunner Daniel Powell, who has worked on Inside Amy Schumer and I think you should go with Tim Robinsonand Anni Weisband from the Khalabo Ink Society.

The group, which was first formed in 2014, created followers through live performances in New York. It includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.

Guest stars included Ice Cube, Drew Tarver, Busy Philipps, and Gillian Jacobs.

It is understood that the cast and crew were informed of the hearing in February.

The news was revealed on Twitter. James III said, "We have been receiving a lot of love today, so I thought we should let everyone know Astronomy club unfortunately it was not renewed by Netflix and it will not have a season 2. We had a lot of fun doing it. Thanks for watching !!! (It's still there if you haven't already) But we're not playing, we'll be back. "