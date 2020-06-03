NBC Reporter & # 39; Safe & # 39; after being hit with a Flash-Bang grenade while covering the Seattle protests

Instagram

Jo Ling Kent was live reporting on the demonstration in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood when an explosive grenade likely thrown by police at protesters struck his arm.

An NBC News correspondent gave an update on her condition after she was seen in a video that she was hit with a flash grenade during a live broadcast on Monday night, June 1. Jo Ling Kent was reporting a protest in Seattle when it happened.

Visiting her Instagram and Twitter page on Tuesday, Jo assured everyone that she and her team are "fine" and "safe" despite the incident caught on camera. "Hello everyone. Fortunately, our entire team is fine and safe. I am totally fine," he wrote, adding, "My jacket sleeve was singed and that's it."

Jo expressed his gratitude to his team and the people who voiced their concerns, saying, "Extremely grateful to my producer @ ezra.kaplan, photographer @sammywinslade, audio @coryleibin, and our two security guards. And thanks for the sweet texts, calls and tweets. " In his tweet, he also apologized for "the curse words," as some people were heard throwing out insults on the video of his report.

Jo, wearing a mask to protect herself from tear gas, reported from a sports complex about the demonstration in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood when her left arm was hit by an explosion of orange fire. Initially, the network said it was a firework, but after reviewing the footage, the news channel determined that it was an explosive grenade that was likely fired by police.

In the video, Jo said police were approaching protesters before they started throwing explosive grenades at protesters. Jo and her crew quickly left the area, as protesters rushed to a safe place.

Brian WilliamsThe NBC presenter in the study said the network has sent security details to accompany journalists covering the protests. Several reporters have been injured, arrested or harassed while working to cover protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Police Department stated that the Capitol Hill protest had turned into a riot after protesters threw "stones, bottles, and fireworks at officers and are trying to break down the barricades one block from the East compound. "