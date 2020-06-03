NBA presents players with a plan to restart the season, says AP source – Up News Info

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan to restart the season to the league's board of governors on Thursday.

The 22 teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, would play eight games to determine playoff sowing before the postseason begins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity. Wednesday because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

The Western Conference would have 13 teams that would go to Disney, and the Eastern Conference would have nine. In the west, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Phoenix would still have a mathematical chance of earning a place in a play-in series. In the east, Washington would have to move closer to four Orlando or Brooklyn games to trigger a play-in series on that side of the bracket.

There are still some elements of the reboot plan that could be changed, and other issues are still being negotiated, such as how much percentage of their contracts will players lose because some regular season games will be canceled.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 "until further notice,quot; after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus. That move came just hours after most league owners leaned toward fanless games in the arenas.