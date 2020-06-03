NBA comeback plans leaked: what to know about 22-team format, 2020 playoff qualification, and more

In the words of ESPN NBA informant Adrian Wojnarowski, "NBA back"

The league's board of governors was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET called commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday who was expected to approve a plan that would restart the 2019-20 NBA season in late July, according to ESPN. The NBPA has to ratify the plan after the league.

A deal will end what has become a four-month hiatus after the league on March 11 suspended play due to health and safety issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved, the return-to-game plan would send 22 teams to Orlando, Florida, where eight "regular season,quot; games for each of the 22 teams would determine the pick for a full playoff field of 16 teams. The season will restart on July 31 and the NBA Finals will end no later than October 12.

Below is everything we know about the NBA's plans to restart its season if Thursday's vote ratifies the format.

How many NBA teams will play again?

22 teams in total

13 west

9 East

A total of 22 of the 30 NBA teams will be invited to participate in the rest of the NBA season. In an effort to keep players contained and away from the COVID-19 threat as much as possible, all games, including the playoffs, will be played in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort.

As Wojnarowski pointed out during an interview With Scott Van Pelt on Tuesday night, having to stay and play the rest of the NBA season in one place will be "part of the test for teams to win a championship."

Wojnarowski added: "While there will be no trips, the playoffs are not going to be that strenuous in nature, but I think there will be a different test of the (mentality) of the players and getting back to fitness."

According to ESPN, the 16 Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Suns, Kings, Spurs and Wizards will join the 16 teams currently in the playoffs based on the NBA rankings (more on those later). That makes a total of 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the Eastern Conference. This means that the seasons for the Hornets, Bulls, Knicks, Pistons, Hawks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Warriors have already ended.

The NBA season will restart with each of those 22 teams playing eight "regular season,quot; games to determine the playoff rankings. There will also be a play-in tournament for No. 8 seed at any of the conferences, but only if No. 9 seed is less than four games behind in the standings. Otherwise, seed No. 8 will be secure in the holder.

As for the schedule, the first "regular season,quot; games in the NBA comeback will be played on July 31, and Game 7 of the NBA Finals (if necessary) is scheduled for October 12.

The NBA Draft and then free agency will follow the completion of the Finals in October.

NBA 2020 Ranking

Below are the current NBA standings in both the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference, the former of which includes more competitive teams and will therefore have more teams invited to Orlando.

(Teams invited to Orlando for the NBA restart are in bold.)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) Raptors of Totonto (46-18) Boston Celtics (43-21) Miami Heat (41-24) Indiana Pacers (39-26) Philadelphia 79ers (39-26) Brooklyn Nets (30-34) Orlando Magic (30-35) Washington Wizards (24-40) Charlotte Hornets (23-42) Chicago Bulls (22-43) New York Knicks (21-45) Detroit Pistons (20-46) Atlanta Hawks (20-47) Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46)

Western conference