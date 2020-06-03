Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece files a sexual harassment complaint against her brother in Delhi

It was a shock to everyone when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, filed for divorce. However, things have gotten pretty ugly for the family now, as Nawazuddin's niece has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle at the Jamia Police Station in Delhi.

The report was published in a prominent newspaper. The niece's complaint says that her uncle sexually abused her when she was nine years old. She did not understand the "inappropriate touch,quot; of her uncle. "I was nine years old. My parents divorced when I was two years old. Then I had a stepmother. They tortured me a lot. When I was a child I did not understand … but when I grew up I realized that it was a different type of contact. There was also violence The niece said in the report.

The girl also claims that the harassment has continued even after her marriage. Nawazuddin and her father file false cases against her and her family every few months. She said: “They never believed me. Even now, every six months, my father presents some cases and I am sure that he will also do something after my complaint. But I have a lot of support from my husband for this. I have proof of all the physical violence I sent my husband. "

The girl said she had shared her situation with Uncle Nawazuddin Siddiqui, believing that he would oppose her brother. However, the actor did not show support. "I thought at least Father Papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand. Live in a different society and would have a different mindset. But he was like "chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte,quot;.