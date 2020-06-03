National Guard troops deployed to Vallejo after a "coordinated,quot; outbreak of violence – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – National Guard troops patrolled the streets of Vallejo early Wednesday morning, joining the effort to end nights of violence and looting following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, a third consecutive night of illegality spread throughout the city. Police said officers responded to dozens of calls that reported looting and robbery.

Officers were also involved in up to 15 police chases of suspects trying to evade capture.

Early Tuesday morning, the state deployed a force of about 50 National Guard members to join Vallejo police, Solano County sheriffs, and officials from neighboring cities on the streets in an effort to end the outbreak of violence.

Police Chief Shawny Williams called the outbreak "a coordinated attack,quot; at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Even with a local and county curfew, violence erupted in Vallejo late Monday and early Tuesday when stores were looted, arson damaged the town hall, and there was a shooting involving an officer outside Walgreens.

Vallejo officials had closed the city with a curfew from dusk to dawn "according to recent information on the planned looting." The curfew began at 8 p.m. and limited city tours for essential personnel only.

On Monday night, city officials posted on social media: "VPD is actively receiving reports of riot-related criminal activity and is working to respond to incidents."

Vallejo police investigating a looting report around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday she was driven to the parking lot of a Walgreens in Block 1000 at Redwood St.

Officers opened fire on a suspect there, but no other details were released. Video from the scene shows damage to the Walgreens window and a heavily damaged silver truck in the parking lot.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vallejo police officers apparently shot one suspect, while a second suspect rammed a police car and fled. The suspect accelerated to 100 mph in Rodeo, where the car was abandoned on Highway 4 and the suspect was captured while trying to flee on foot.

No police officer was injured in the incident. The suspect's condition in the shooting involved by the officer was not immediately disclosed.

Vallejo City Council was also damaged by arson in the first floor office and will remain closed until Thursday. The city hall fire occurred at a human resources office after a suspect or suspects burst in, city manager Greg Nyhoff said.

The building's water sprinklers helped put it out, but Nyhoff said there is "significant damage,quot; on the first floor that will require extensive cleaning in the coming days.

Williams said looting, vandalism and other crimes such as theft of armed vehicles continued for hours throughout Vallejo on Monday night.

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said the city has respected the peaceful protests that took place after Floyd's death, but "unfortunately much of this has been overshadowed by lawless people."

Sampayan asked residents to follow the Vallejo curfew, which like many other cities around the Bay Area will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

These are very challenging times for our city, our region, our nation, "he said.

Nyhoff said the city could implement road closures and additional measures if more looting and vandalism occur this week in Vallejo.