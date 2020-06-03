Nashville is getting a NASCAR Cup race on the wrong track

Many are hoping and even anticipating that the NASCAR 2021 Cup schedule will feature more short track racing, and there seems to be high hopes around the idea that Nashville's half-mile Fairgrounds Speedway may be among the included facilities.

So, Wednesday's announcement that the Nashville market is really getting a NASCAR Cup race in 2021, at Nashville Superspeedway instead of Fairgrounds Speedway, is a bit of a jaw-dropping. The race is reportedly tentatively scheduled for the end of June next year.

The good news for those wanting to see Nashville's smallest track on the Cup schedule, as Autoweek reports, is that NASCAR's return to the market's 1.33-mile oval could positively impact Speedway Motorsports' efforts to get a date. from Fairgrounds Speedway to Cup Series in the future.

"Dover is giving up an appointment at the request of Speedway Motorsports in hopes of convincing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to pass the fine-tax legislation to cover the renovation costs of Fairgrounds Speedway," reported Matt Weaver. from Autoweek.

Nashville Superspeedway, a concrete oval that was built in 2001 and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar races until 2011, but never a Cup Series race, in fact owned by Dover Motorsports Inc. Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., Was in danger of losing one of his two annual Cup Series races, anyway, so the company allowing one of those dates to move to Nashville makes sense.

Although it hasn't hosted a NASCAR race in almost a decade, Nashville Superspeedway is in good shape. It just needs "a modern makeover (which) would cost at least $ 8 million to $ 10 million," according to The Associated Press.

4-year deal for the Cup races at Nashville Superspeedway. Total bag and penalty expenses: 2021 – $ 8.6M, 2022 – $ 9.0M, 2023 – $ 9.4M and 2024 – $ 9.9M. Estimated Live Stream Revenue: 2021 – $ 18.2M, 2022 – $ 18.9M, 2023 – $ 19.9M and 2024 – $ 20.8M. #nascar – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 3, 2020

"The idea at the time 20 years ago was that if NASCAR was going to have an expansion, which at the time was the right time to think, we wanted to reclaim those markets," Dover CEO Mike Tatoian told the AP regarding a Initial investment in the superspeedway. "It didn't happen. It just never lent itself to moving one of our races at the time. So in 2011, after 10 or 11 years of operation, we decided it was time to shut down.

"But we cling to it, fortuitously, in case there ever is an opportunity in the future to do what we are doing now."

However, now that the opportunity is here, many are taking in the news of this reported schedule change in the same way: Not another intermediate oval. Cup series driver Chase Elliott went so far as to say "a replay festival there will put the nail in the fairground coffin."

The idea is that racing at Fairgrounds Speedway, located just outside of downtown Nashville, will produce more of the exciting short-track racing brand typically seen at Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway compared to the more common brand seen on racetracks. 1.5 miles in Charlotte and Texas, to name a couple. The Cup series previously ran at Fairgrounds Speedway from 1958 to 1984.

The problem, according to the Autoweek report, is a local political conflict over the downtown Nashville site: "The goal is for both the road and (a new MLS stadium) to share the same space, but it's a tight fit "And there are lobbyists on both sides who prefer to see only one or the other take up the entire space. That doesn't even include lobbying for the annual state fair and monthly flea markets."

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said: "Our efforts to work with state and local government officials to revive the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will continue. We believe the beloved short track in downtown Nashville offers a great opportunity to be a catalyst for the year in all tourism and entertainment development. "

So perhaps next year's Series Cup race on Nashville's largest track, technically a 40-minute drive from downtown in nearby Lebanon, will convince officials that the renovation and restart Fairgrounds Speedway is the right play.

If not, another revered short track could become a parking lot.