NASA coronavirus fan is in production – BGR

NASA's coronavirus ventilator called VITAL was announced in April, but will eventually go into production thanks to eight manufacturing partners.

The eight American companies are located in several different states and were selected from a group of more than 100 applications.

A modified version of the VITAL ventilator using compressed air is currently under review with the FDA.

In April, at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, NASA took a step forward by helping develop a ventilator designed specifically for patients with COVID-19. The device was nicknamed VITAL (short for Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessly Locally) and was intended to be low-cost, easy-to-build, life-saving medical hardware. Now, as the pandemic continues, the space agency has announced the companies that have been chosen to manufacture the VITAL fans.

In a new blog post, NASA reveals that more than 100 companies submitted applications to be chosen as VITAL manufacturers. After narrowing down the dozens of options, the Office of Technology and Corporate Partnerships at Caltech, which manages NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and owns the patents at VITAL, selected a total of eight companies as manufacturing partners.

These are the companies that made the cut, according to NASA:

Vacumed, a division of Vacumetrics, Inc. in Ventura, California

Stark Industries, LLC in Columbus, Ohio

MVent, LLC, a division of Minnetronix Medical, in St. Paul, Minnesota

iButtonLink, LLC in Whitewater, Wisconsin

Evo Design, LLC in Watertown, Connecticut

DesignPlex Biomedical, LLC in Fort Worth, Texas

ATRON Group, LLC in Dallas

Pro-Dex, Inc. in Irvine, California

"The VITAL team is very excited to see its licensed technology," said Leon Alkalai of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and a member of the VITAL team, in a statement. "Our hope is that this technology will reach everyone and provide an additional source of solutions to deal with the current COVID-19 crisis."

The fan has proven to be capable of meeting the challenge posed by COVID-19. It was tested by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine and demonstrated its usefulness in several simulated patients.

"We are very pleased with the results of the tests we perform in our high-fidelity human simulation laboratory," said Dr. Matthew Levin, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Preoperative and Pain Medicine, and Genetics and Genomics Sciences, previously. Icahn School of Medicine. said. "The NASA prototype performed as expected in a wide variety of simulated patient conditions. The team is confident that the VITAL ventilator will be able to safely ventilate patients with COVID-19 both in the United States and around the world. "

A slightly modified version of the VITAL ventilator uses compressed air and could be more widely available in a shorter period of time. The design of that device is currently pending FDA approval under Emergency Use Authorization, according to NASA.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech