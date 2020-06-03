Multiple protests planned for Orange County on Wednesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Multiple protests over the death of George Floyd are expected in Orange County on Wednesday.

There appear to be several protests scheduled in Newport Beach, Garden Grove, and Irvine.

The Newport Beach Police Department reported Tuesday night that "there have been recent social media posts indicating the likelihood of protests across the Orange County region tomorrow … professional men and women of the Police Department of Newport Beach are prepared to provide a safe environment and protect the First Amendment Right of all people to protest peacefully. "

While Los Angeles County has seen considerably more activity since the protest escalated over the weekend, several members of O.C. Cities have also been under mandatory curfew orders. On Saturday night, hundreds of protests rallied in Santa Ana, with some throwing mortars, stones and bottles at the police.

So far, Wednesday's list of protests includes:

Noon: The Corona del Mar community of Newport Beach, on Macarthur Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway.

2 p.m. Newport Beach Pier

3 p.m. Garden Grove City Hall Exterior

4 p.m. Outside the Irvine Civic Center

5 pm. New Bay Beach Back Bay View Park.